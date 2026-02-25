George Strait Performs at Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Honoring Late Keith Gattis

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

George Strait and longtime collaborator Keith Gattis were inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Austin on Feb. 21. Gattis was honored posthumously as part of a four-member class that also included Miranda Lambert and Don Cook. The induction expands to honor a broad group of Texas songwriters, placing Strait among notable Texas music figures and acknowledging Gattis's significant contributions to the craft.

Gattis, a Georgetown, Texas native, moved to Nashville in 1992 with $800 to pursue a career as a country songwriter and performer. Rather than chase stardom, he built a respected career shaping the music of other artists. “I thought I was going to be a star, but I never really wanted that,” Gattis said. “I wanted a great career so I could play music for the rest of my life, and that's what I've ended up with.”

Gattis co-wrote three songs on Strait's 2013 album Love Is Everything, including the single "I Got A Car" with Tom Douglas. The track reached No. 17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. During the induction, Strait performed "I Got A Car," connecting the live tribute to the song's 2013 release.

On the album recording, Strait added a spoken tribute to his friend. “This song was written by Keith Gattis, an amazing songwriter, singer, and guitar slinger,” he said. “We lost Keith way too soon.”

Gattis also founded Pioneertown Recording Studio in East Nashville in 2012 and produced albums for several artists, underscoring his influence behind the scenes. He died in April 2023 at age 52 in a tractor accident, leaving a lasting impact on the country music community.

George StraitKeith Gattis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
