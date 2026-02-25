New From Nashville: Greylan James

Country 102.5 is bringing rising Nashville standout Greylan James to town for an exclusive New From Nashville event — and you could be in the room where it happens.
It's all happening Thursday, March 12th at Six String Grill & Stage for an up-close acoustic set that puts Greylan’s songwriting and smooth country vocals front and center. You’ve heard his buzzworthy tracks making waves — now experience the songs the way they were meant to be heard… live, raw, and right in front of you.
Plus, there will be a special Q&A hosted by Country 102.5’s Ben, giving you the inside scoop on Greylan’s music, his Nashville journey, and what’s next.
This is a winner-only event — the only way in is to win your way in. If you love discovering the next big thing before everyone else, this is your night.
Here’s how to win:
- Register below for your shot at an invite for two
- Listen weekdays to Ben in the 3p, 4p and 5p hours for your chance to call in and score a pair of invitations
- When you hear the cue to call, be the 25th caller to 888-819-1025 and the invites are yours
Don’t miss your chance to see one of Nashville’s fastest-rising stars in an intimate setting before he blows up.
Win your way into New From Nashville with Greylan James — only from Country 102.5, Boston’s Hottest New Country!
This is a 21+ event.
ABOUT GREYLAN:
Greylan James is one of Nashville’s most exciting rising singer-songwriters, known for blending modern country energy with timeless storytelling. A Knoxville, Tennessee native, Greylan first made waves in Music City as a hit songwriter, penning songs for artists like Kenny Chesney and Chris Young before stepping into the spotlight himself. His smooth vocals and honest lyrics quickly set him apart, earning him buzz as an artist to watch. With a sound that mixes heart, grit, and a little rock-and-roll edge, Greylan delivers songs that feel both personal and radio-ready. Whether he’s writing for others or performing his own music, his passion for country music shines through every note. Now, he’s bringing that same energy to the stage — and you can see it up close at New From Nashville.