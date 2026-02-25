New From Nashville: Greylan James

Country 102.5 is bringing rising Nashville standout Greylan James to town for an exclusive New From Nashville event — and you could be in the room where it happens.

It's all happening Thursday, March 12th at Six String Grill & Stage for an up-close acoustic set that puts Greylan’s songwriting and smooth country vocals front and center. You’ve heard his buzzworthy tracks making waves — now experience the songs the way they were meant to be heard… live, raw, and right in front of you.

Plus, there will be a special Q&A hosted by Country 102.5’s Ben, giving you the inside scoop on Greylan’s music, his Nashville journey, and what’s next.

This is a winner-only event — the only way in is to win your way in. If you love discovering the next big thing before everyone else, this is your night.

Here’s how to win:

Register below for your shot at an invite for two

for your shot at an invite for two Listen weekdays to Ben in the 3p, 4p and 5p hours for your chance to call in and score a pair of invitations

in the 3p, 4p and 5p hours for your chance to call in and score a pair of invitations When you hear the cue to call, be the 25th caller to 888-819-1025 and the invites are yours

Don’t miss your chance to see one of Nashville’s fastest-rising stars in an intimate setting before he blows up.

Win your way into New From Nashville with Greylan James — only from Country 102.5, Boston’s Hottest New Country!

This is a 21+ event.

ABOUT GREYLAN: