Win Koe Wetzel Tickets!

Country 102.5 wants to send you to one of the most high-energy shows of the summer — Koe Wetzel live at the Leader Bank Pavilion on August 19!

Koe Wetzel has become one of the most exciting names in country music, known for his mix of southern grit, raw honesty, and rock-inspired sound. His concerts are electric — full of energy, attitude, and the kind of crowd that sings along to every song from start to finish. Whether it’s fan favorites like “Love,” “Good Die Young,” or “Kuntry & Wistern,” Koe’s live shows hit hard and leave a lasting impression.

Just enter your information below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Koe Wetzel live at the Leader Bank Pavilion!

Winning these tickets means you’ll be there when the lights go up and the music takes over — a summer night on Boston’s waterfront surrounded by thousands of country fans who know how to have a good time. The Leader Bank Pavilion is the perfect venue for this show, offering incredible views, amazing sound, and the kind of atmosphere that makes live music feel special.

Why you’ll want to win:

  • Koe Wetzel’s blend of country, rock, and raw storytelling has earned him a massive and loyal following.
  • His live performances are known for their energy, personality, and unforgettable moments.
  • The Leader Bank Pavilion offers one of the best outdoor concert experiences in Boston.
  • It’s the perfect summer night — great music, good friends, and Boston’s Hottest Country.

Whether you’ve been a fan from the start or are ready to experience Koe Wetzel live for the first time, this is your chance to see one of the most talked-about country artists in the game.

Turn up Country 102.5, enter below, and get ready for an unforgettable show!

Register To Win Below for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Koe Wetzel live at the Leader Bank Pavilion on August 19!

