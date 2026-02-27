Carly Pearce and Riley Green Tease an Upcoming Collaboration

The “Sexiest Country Star” is at it again, this time with Carly Pearce. In a teaser video uploaded to Instagram, we see Pearce wearing a nightgown and holding a wine glass, with Riley Green pushing back her hair. If this is how collaborations are going to be announced from now on, we aren’t complaining.

Carly Pearce and Riley Green’s Sexy Collab

Pearce uploaded two videos on her Instagram. One posted Wednesday was an obvious behind-the-scenes shoot of what appears to be a music video. A woman is seen sitting down holding a wine glass with a man’s hand caressing her arm and leg. The caption reads “tomorrow. 9:30am.”

In the next video, posted Thursday, we now see that the woman is Pearce and the hand belongs to Green. If the video is not steamy enough, Pearce’s caption, “baby isn’t doing this the definition of insane,” surely brought the fans into a frenzy of what to expect next from the two.

No Rumors, Just Music

Since Green is often linked to romantic rumors with women in country music, the steamy nature of his collaboration with Pearce was also likely to spark conversation. After all, Green was previously swept into a rumored love triangle involving Ella Langley and Megan Moroney. But with recent developments, it seems it was just with Moroney, especially after the Georgia native released her song “Who Hurt You” from her latest album Cloud 9, and Green seemingly responded with a song of his, “POS Like Me.”