Jason Aldean Code Word Contest!

Get ready to crank up the volume and feel the energy because Jason Aldean is bringing his massive tour to BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on September 25, and Country 102.5 wants to send you there!

All week long, you can win a pair of tickets to see one of country music’s biggest superstars perform live. Jason Aldean’s concerts are known for their incredible energy, powerhouse vocals, and a setlist packed with fan-favorite hits. Whether it’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” “She’s Country,” “You Make It Easy,” or “Got What I Got,” you’ll be singing along all night with thousands of other fans.

Here’s how to win:

Listen weekdays at 8a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot at scoring tickets to this unforgettable show.

BankNH Pavilion is one of New England’s best outdoor concert venues — the perfect spot for a summer night filled with live music, energy, and friends. This is your chance to experience Jason Aldean under the lights, surrounded by fans who know every lyric.

Why You’ll Want to Be There:

Jason Aldean is a multi-time ACM and CMA Award winner , including Entertainer of the Year.

, including Entertainer of the Year. With over 25 #1 hits , his concerts are packed with the songs you know and love.

, his concerts are packed with the songs you know and love. His live performances are full of emotion, energy, and pure connection with fans.

BankNH Pavilion is one of the region’s most scenic and intimate outdoor concert venues.

This is more than just a concert — it’s a night to make memories with the people and music you love most.

Listen To Win your way to see Jason Aldean live on September 25 at BankNH Pavilion!