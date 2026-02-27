Win Jason Aldean Tickets!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music, big energy, and country hits — because Hot 96.9 wants to send you to see Jason Aldean live at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on September 25!

One of country music’s biggest stars, Jason Aldean knows how to put on a show that hits hard from start to finish. With his powerful voice, electric guitar-driven sound, and a setlist packed with hits, this concert promises to be one of the highlights of the fall concert season. From songs like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “She’s Country” to newer favorites such as “Try That in a Small Town” and “Got What I Got,” Aldean’s live shows bring fans together for a night of music, excitement, and connection.

Now, you and a friend could experience it all! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean take over BankNH Pavilion — one of New England’s best outdoor concert venues. Whether you’re in the seats or on the lawn, every song hits just right under the New Hampshire night sky.

Aldean’s shows are known for their high energy and authenticity — the kind of performance that feels just as real and raw as the songs that made him a superstar. Whether you’ve seen him live before or this will be your first time, it’s a night that’s bound to leave a lasting memory.

Why You’ll Want to Win:

Experience Jason Aldean live — one of country music’s top touring acts.

Hear decades of hits, from fan favorites to his latest chart-toppers.

Enjoy an epic night of country music at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH.

Perfect for a night out with a friend or your favorite concert buddy!

Don’t miss your shot to be part of this unforgettable show.