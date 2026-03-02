Thomas Rhett Finally Welcomes a Baby Boy After Being a Girl Dad

Waiting for the baby’s gender until birth is worth the wait, just ask Thomas Rhett, who, after being a girl dad to four daughters, finally welcomed a baby boy to their brood. Thomas and his wife, Laura, announced on social media their little bundle of joy, who came earlier than expected.

Thomas Rhett Shares Photos of Son Brave Elijah Akins

On Friday, February 27, Thomas and Laura made a joint post on Instagram announcing that they have already welcomed baby no. 5, a boy, and named him Brave Elijah Akins. The baby wasn’t supposed to be born yet, but came two weeks earlier than the expected due date. Laura wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world Brave. Oh. my. goodness. Our hearts are just in a big ole puddle with this precious baby BOY. Brave Elijah Akins was born last week at almost 10 pounds and almost 2 weeks early-thank you Jesus this big boy didn’t wait another 2 weeks to be born.”

In the caption, Laura also thanked her husband Thomas, who stayed with her throughout the delivery. “Thomas Rhett was my biggest champion in labor & delivery He helped deliver him, was the first one to see and *tearfully*, mixed with a bit of shock announce to us all in the room “It’s a BOY.” We are so grateful God chose us to have YOU cutie pie. Your four sisters are smitten and we are completely over the moon in love with you big Brave boy.”

Family of Seven