ERNEST Releases ‘Boat Named After You’ as Second Preview of Upcoming Album

ERNEST has released "Boat Named After You," the latest preview of his third studio album, Deep Blue, due out later this year via Big Loud. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video.

Written by Nashville songwriters Nathan Chapman and Tony Lane and co-produced by ERNEST and Jacob Durrett, the song finds ERNEST drifting on the water while reminiscing about a lost love and the lasting mark that relationship left behind.

"I love this song. I've written a bunch of songs, but when the right song comes along, you just know it," ERNEST said. "Tony Lane and Nathan Chapman wrote this song, and I love and admire them as craftsmen of the genre. Incredible songwriters. It's an honor to get to cut one of their songs. I can relate to it, not only just the feel, but their love for the water."

"Boat Named After You" follows "Lorelei," which dropped in January 2026 as the first preview of Deep Blue. The album draws thematic threads back to ERNEST's 2019 debut, Locals Only, while reflecting seven years of artistic growth. Heavily influenced by the sounds and spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Deep Blue is positioned as a mature, tropical-leaning evolution, marked by breezy production, a blend of electric guitar and piano, and a voice ERNEST says has developed since his debut.

Beyond Deep Blue, ERNEST has remained active on the collaboration front, appearing on Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2 project alongside a wide-ranging roster of artists.