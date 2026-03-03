Jelly Roll Broke His Collarbone in an ATV Accident Before the Grammys

During the recently concluded Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll completely dominated and won all three of his categories: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake. It was a night of fun and celebration, but the rapper recently revealed that he was actually nursing an injury at the time.

Jelly Roll ATV Accident

In an Instagram video, the “Son of a Sinner” singer shared that he was injured because of an ATV accident before the Grammys. The rapper recalled wanting to cry and scream every time someone hugged him to congratulate him. “I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone. Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry."

Roll’s wife, podcaster and author Bunnie Xo, also shared a video from when they were at the hospital. The caption reads, “This happened in January, worst phone call to ever get. But we got thru it thank goodness & he’s healed completely.”

Moral of the Story

Aside from revealing his injury, Roll also shared that he’s back to using the same ATV after getting it fixed. He admitted that he was initially scared to use it again. He said, “I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it.”