Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll Broke His Collarbone in an ATV Accident Before the Grammys

During the recently concluded Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll completely dominated and won all three of his categories: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen”…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll accepts the Best Contemporary Country Album award for "Beautifully Broken" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the recently concluded Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll completely dominated and won all three of his categories: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake. It was a night of fun and celebration, but the rapper recently revealed that he was actually nursing an injury at the time.  

Jelly Roll ATV Accident  

In an Instagram video, the “Son of a Sinner” singer shared that he was injured because of an ATV accident before the Grammys. The rapper recalled wanting to cry and scream every time someone hugged him to congratulate him. “I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone. Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry."

Roll’s wife, podcaster and author Bunnie Xo, also shared a video from when they were at the hospital. The caption reads, “This happened in January, worst phone call to ever get. But we got thru it thank goodness & he’s healed completely.”  

Moral of the Story  

Aside from revealing his injury, Roll also shared that he’s back to using the same ATV after getting it fixed. He admitted that he was initially scared to use it again. He said, “I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it.” 

He concluded, “Sometimes the machine can do more than the user thinks it can. This was all user error. Anyways, moral of the story, get back on that pony baby. Love y’all.” 

Bunnie XoJelly Roll
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2022 BMG Pre-CMA Party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 4Kristina Hall
A split image of Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, and Trannie Anderson
MusicStar-Studded Soundtrack Amplifies Civil War Series ‘The Gray House’ on Prime VideoJennifer Eggleston
L-R) Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicBunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Plan for Twins Through Surrogate After IVF StrugglesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect