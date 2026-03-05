Country 102.5’s Free Ticket Freny Code Word Contest!

Get ready for a week of chances to score your way into some of the most talked-about shows of the year. Country 102.5’s Free Ticket Frenzy Code Word Contest is your shot to win a pair of tickets to see some of today’s most exciting artists live. All week long, we’ll be giving listeners the opportunity to win their way into incredible nights of live music featuring names like Vincent Mason, Nate Smith, HARDY, Chris Stapleton, and Ella Langley.

Each day of the contest focuses on a different show, which means every day brings a new opportunity to win your way into a concert fans across New England are excited about. From the moment the lights go down and the first song kicks off, it’s the kind of night that turns into stories you’ll still be talking about long after the final encore.

Whether it’s the energy of a packed crowd, hearing your favorite songs performed live, or sharing the moment with a friend who loves the music just as much as you do, a concert night hits differently. Winning tickets makes it even better.

Here’s how to play:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p on Country 102.5

on Country 102.5 When you hear the special code word , head to the contest page

, head to the contest page Enter the code word within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win Each day features a different artist and a different concert experience

It’s simple, fast, and could land you and a friend at one of the biggest shows coming through the region this year.

From rising artists making serious noise to established performers with massive fan bases, the lineup for Free Ticket Frenzy is stacked with shows listeners won’t want to miss. All it takes is listening at the right moment and entering the code word in time.

Listen To Win all week long with Country 102.5 — Boston’s Hottest Country.