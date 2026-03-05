Luke Combs Opens Up About Missing Son’s Birth During Australia Tour

Luke Combs is speaking candidly about one of the most painful moments of his career: missing the birth of his son, Beau Lee Combs, on Aug. 15, 2023, while performing on a world tour in Australia.

In an interview, Combs discussed that time of his life. "I'm in Australia when Beau is born. That's a crushing and devastating thing. My whole identity is that, no matter what, I'm gonna prioritize my wife and my children over my job, over what I do. They're my number one priority. I want them to know that," he shared.

Although regretting that moment, the singer insisted, "The tour is planned before we even find out we're pregnant with Beau. There's no canceling the tour. It's sold out before we even know we're pregnant."

Beau arrived two and a half weeks early, while Combs was four days from the end of the Australian leg of his tour. His wife, Nicole, had a strong support system in place, including her mother and sister, during the birth. Combs, roughly 20 hours away by flight from Nashville, was able to witness the birth via FaceTime. He chose to keep the news private until he returned home.

This moment was a pivotal point in how Combs defines his version of success. Since then, he has reduced his touring commitments to focus on awards and sold-out venues/charts, and now he is there for his family's life events. He publicly demonstrated this commitment at the beginning of 2026, when he canceled his Super Bowl weekend performance to be at home as Nicole approached the delivery date of their son, Chet Wiley Combs, born in February.

Still, a lingering worry about Beau remains. "I dread the conversation with my son at some point. Obviously, he doesn't know that. He's two and a half. But I dread that conversation (with him saying), 'Well dad, you made this record about being such a good dad, and then you weren't there when I was born? But you were there for Tex, and you were there Chet. Why was I the only one that you weren't there for?' I worry about that a lot."