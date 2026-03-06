Priscilla Block Wraps Up Things You Didn’t See Tour
Priscilla Block is closing the curtain on a memorable chapter of her career. After weeks on the road performing for fans from different cities, the country singer has officially wrapped up her Things You Didn’t See Tour.
Priscilla Block Wraps Up Tour at the Iconic Ryman Auditorium
On Wednesday, March 4, Block wrapped up her Things You Didn’t See Tour at the Ryman Auditorium, marking a full circle moment for her. The North Carolina native sang fan favorite hits including “Things You Didn’t See,” the song from which the tour was named, “Try,” “Bring Me Downtown,” “Goodwill To Gucci,” “Yard Sale,” “Couldn’t Care Less,” the emotional “Elijah,” and the body positive anthem, “Thick Thighs.”
Surprise Guests
Block welcomed several surprise guests to the stage. Chase Matthew sang “Stranger Things," Shenandoah treated concertgoers to “Two Dozen Roses,” Sara Evans performed “Suds In The Bucket” with Block, and Tracy Lawrence also made a surprise appearance and sang “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”
Sharing the stage with her surprise guests left Block feeling emotional. She told the crowd, “This is the coolest night of my life.”
When she performed “Just About Over You,” the song that made TikTok famous, fans raised signs that read, “We will never get over you,” making the singer-songwriter emotional. She closed the show with “Good On You,” continuously thanking fans for their support.