Priscilla Block Wraps Up Things You Didn’t See Tour

Priscilla Block is closing the curtain on a memorable chapter of her career. After weeks on the road performing for fans from different cities, the country singer has officially wrapped up her Things You Didn’t See Tour.

Priscilla Block Wraps Up Tour at the Iconic Ryman Auditorium

Surprise Guests

Sharing the stage with her surprise guests left Block feeling emotional. She told the crowd, “This is the coolest night of my life.”