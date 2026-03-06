Rhett Akins to Release New Music After 20 Years — Hints at a Thomas Rhett Collab

Rhett Akins has spent the last two decades from behind the scenes, quietly penning hits for other country music artists. After years without releasing new music of his own, Akins has revealed that fresh songs are finally on the way, and fans might even get a father-son collab.

Rhett Akins Returns to the Recording Booth

New country music fans might only know Rhett Akins as a songwriter or the father of Thomas Rhett. But Akins has been a country music staple since the 90’s. He’s behind the hits “That Ain’t My Truck,” “Don’t Get Me Started,” and “Love You Back.”

As a songwriter who wrote songs for the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, and won the Academy of Country Music for Songwriter of the Year and Songwriter of the Decade, Akins is gearing up to release new music.

In a recent interview, the Georgia native revealed, “It’s been over 20 years since I released anything officially, like record wise. There was no such thing as streaming back then. So I’m like the Flintstones,” he joked. “I mean, I’m way, way behind on social media, putting songs out and things like that. But I have so … I bet I’ve written almost 2000 songs since I’ve been in Nashville. And there’s just a lot of ones that for whatever reason, nobody picked up or didn’t sing, but they deserve to be heard. And I got a lot of those that I want to put out.”

Working Together

Aside from announcing that he’s releasing new music soon, Akins dropped another bit of good news; he’s working with his son and fellow country music singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett. “Me and Thomas Rhett have been working on … Well, we’ve been working on songs since he’s five years old, but we’ve been working on some songs in the studio.”