Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Brantley Gilbert Responds to Zach Bryan Parody With Hot Dog Costume Stunt at Florida Concert

What started as a political side-eye at a Super Bowl halftime show has turned into one of country music’s tastiest — and most absurd — feuds in recent memory, fueled…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Brantley Gilbert on the left and Zach Bryan on the right.
Terry Wyatt/Stringer via Getty Images / Keith Griner/Stringer via Getty Images

What started as a political side-eye at a Super Bowl halftime show has turned into one of country music's tastiest — and most absurd — feuds in recent memory, fueled by chili dogs, fence jokes, and a man in a hot dog costume. Over Super Bowl LX weekend in early February, Zach Bryan took to Instagram Stories to fire back at Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show," which aired opposite Bad Bunny's official Super Bowl performance and featured Brantley Gilbert alongside Kid Rock, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

"I don't care what side you're on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s— on the planet," shared Bryan.

The since-deleted story drew backlash, but Bryan doubled down. Days later, Bryan posted a parody of "Dirt Road Anthem" — the Jason Aldean hit that Gilbert co-wrote with Colt Ford — swapping the chorus for chili dog-themed rap verses in an elaborate troll aimed at both Gilbert and Aldean.

Gilbert, undeterred, fired back with his own kitchen-dance video, preparing two foot-long chili dogs. His caption read, "You can climb all the fences you want, you're not getting my chili dog," a jab at Bryan's fence-jumping incident at Born & Raised Fest when he went after Gavin Adcock.

Gilbert wrapped up the gag at his Tallahassee concert, the final show of his Tattoos tour, by telling the crowd he was about to perform what he called "a pretty decent remix" before deploying Travis Denning in a full hot dog costume for a surprise onstage appearance. Gilbert could barely keep a straight face as Denning struggled through the parody lyrics.

Denning chimed in on the Instagram post showing the Tallahassee spectacle. "I couldn't keep it together for sh*t. CHILI ON A HOTDOG," he wrote.

As of press time, Bryan has largely stayed out of the fray, with his recent social media activity focused on song teases and updates on his personal life.

Brantley GilbertZach Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Alan Jackson performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicAlan Jackson to End Touring Career With Sold-Out Concert at Nissan Stadium in JuneJennifer Eggleston
Kane Brown performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 11, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKane Brown Releases New Single ‘Woman’ March 13Jennifer Eggleston
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 9Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect