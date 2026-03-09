Brantley Gilbert Responds to Zach Bryan Parody With Hot Dog Costume Stunt at Florida Concert

What started as a political side-eye at a Super Bowl halftime show has turned into one of country music's tastiest — and most absurd — feuds in recent memory, fueled by chili dogs, fence jokes, and a man in a hot dog costume. Over Super Bowl LX weekend in early February, Zach Bryan took to Instagram Stories to fire back at Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show," which aired opposite Bad Bunny's official Super Bowl performance and featured Brantley Gilbert alongside Kid Rock, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

"I don't care what side you're on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s— on the planet," shared Bryan.

The since-deleted story drew backlash, but Bryan doubled down. Days later, Bryan posted a parody of "Dirt Road Anthem" — the Jason Aldean hit that Gilbert co-wrote with Colt Ford — swapping the chorus for chili dog-themed rap verses in an elaborate troll aimed at both Gilbert and Aldean.

Gilbert, undeterred, fired back with his own kitchen-dance video, preparing two foot-long chili dogs. His caption read, "You can climb all the fences you want, you're not getting my chili dog," a jab at Bryan's fence-jumping incident at Born & Raised Fest when he went after Gavin Adcock.

Gilbert wrapped up the gag at his Tallahassee concert, the final show of his Tattoos tour, by telling the crowd he was about to perform what he called "a pretty decent remix" before deploying Travis Denning in a full hot dog costume for a surprise onstage appearance. Gilbert could barely keep a straight face as Denning struggled through the parody lyrics.

Denning chimed in on the Instagram post showing the Tallahassee spectacle. "I couldn't keep it together for sh*t. CHILI ON A HOTDOG," he wrote.