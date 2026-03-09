Score Tickets To Bruins VS Sharks

Backstage Country
The Bruins are taking on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at the TD Garden and Country 102.5 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action!

Want to win your way into the Garden on us?! Well Ben has your way in! Listen Wednesday afternoon in the 4pm hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #25 to 888-819-2025 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early this year with the B’s as they face off against the Sharks at 7PM on Thursday night. Plus, the first 5,000 fans through the turnstiles at TD Garden will score a FREE Bruins scally cap courtesy of TD Bank. Visit bostonbruins.com/tickets to grab your seat and be there when the Bruins take on the Sharks.

Bruins vs. Sharks. March 12th at 7:00 PM. TD Garden. Be part of it.

