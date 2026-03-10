Backstage Country
A&E Documentary Examines Johnny Cash Through 1981 Christmas Home Invasion

Jennifer Eggleston
Country singer/songwriter Johnny Cash plays acoustic guitar as he performs onstage at the Anaheim Convention Center on March 11, 1978 in Anaheim, California.
Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images

A&E has ordered Johnny Cash: The Man Comes Around, a new two-hour documentary set to premiere in 2027 that examines the legendary artist through his profound connection to Jamaica.

Written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dana Adam Shapiro (Murderball), the film is described as an intimate family portrait, a true crime thriller, and a revelatory deconstruction of the Man in Black. At its center is the Christmas Day 1981 home invasion at Cinnamon Hill, the Cash family's Jamaican estate, during which Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, and their son John Carter Cash were held hostage by masked gunmen.

The story is told for the first time by Cash himself through never-before-heard audio recordings, alongside rare photos, home video, and exclusive interviews. John Carter Cash, who was present during the robbery, appears in the film alongside family members Rosanne Cash and Carlene Carter. Musicians and collaborators Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, and Will Oldham also participate.

"These projects exemplify A&E's continued commitment to powerful, character-driven storytelling that goes beyond the headlines to offer deeper context and new perspectives," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime.

She continued, "Whether it's reexamining a case that continues to provoke debate, offering unprecedented access to a legendary crime family through the voices of the next generation, or exploring an iconic artist's life through a moment that revealed his faith, empathy, and moral compass, each project invites viewers to see familiar stories in deeper ways."

Johnny Cash: The Man Comes Around is produced for A&E by Sandbox Studios, a joint venture with Sony Music Vision, and WW7 Entertainment, in association with APX Content Ventures and Alldayeveryday. Rolling Stone Films serves as executive producer. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights.

InstagramJohnny Cash
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
