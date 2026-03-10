Thomas Rhett Announces 20-City Tour

After welcoming baby no. 5, a boy, Thomas Rhett surprised fans by announcing that he is hitting the road. Rhett will embark on THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR this summer and will have the “Marry Me” singer performing in 20 cities.

Thomas Rhett to Hit the Road this Summer

In a social media post, Rhett uploaded the tour poster and wrote in the caption, “C’MON Y’ALL!!! We’ve got a STACKED lineup of support hitting the road with us this summer. I’m so pumped for this. For first access to tickets, sign up for the Home Team.”

Coming with him as tour openers are up-and-coming country music artists Conner Smith, ERNEST, Kashus Culpepper (who’s also supporting Jelly Roll in his Little A** Shed Tour), Vincent Mason, and Zach John King on select dates. Emily Ann Roberts will also be joining the tour and will open for Rhett each night.

Rhett, who has also been busy working with his father, Rhett Akins—who is set to release new music after 20 years, said in a statement about the tour, “I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment—your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end—and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer. And for me, there couldn’t be a better way to kick off tour than at home in Nashville. I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”

If you want to see Rhett perform live, check out the dates and venues below.

July 9: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN July 11: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC July 16: The Meadows Music Theatre, Hartford, CT

The Meadows Music Theatre, Hartford, CT July 17: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH July 18: Hershey, PA

Hershey, PA August 13: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD August 14: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY August 20: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Ford Center, Evansville, IN August 22: Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, MI

Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, MI September 10: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY September 11: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH September 12: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH September 17: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Moody Center, Austin, TX September 18: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX September 19: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

BOK Center, Tulsa, OK October 1: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA October 2: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA October 3: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA October 9: First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM October 10: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ October 22: Casey’s Center, Des Moines, IA

Casey’s Center, Des Moines, IA October 23: Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, MO

Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, MO October 24: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE