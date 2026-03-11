Lainey Wilson Updates Fans on Wedding Prep

It’s understandable that Lainey Wilson would need help preparing for her wedding to fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges. After all, she’s busy as a bee with all her work commitments being Wrangler’s face for the 2026 New Summer Collection, performing at festivals, and gearing up for the release of her Netflix documentary.

Lainey Wilson: 'I Need Some Help'

During the movie premiere of Reminders of Him on Monday, March 9, at The Hollywood Legion Theater, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year updated fans on her wedding prep. “Girl, I need some help. I need some help," Wilson joked.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2025 and to date has already been planning the wedding of the year. According to the bride-to-be, the planning is “It's going good. Honestly, we're taking our time, and I've told him, and he's on the same page. We just want it to be about what it's supposed to be about and just enjoy it."

Wedding Plans

In previous interviews, the “Somewhere Over Toledo” singer shared what guests can expect on her wedding day. “Well, first of all, I just want it to be about what it's supposed to be about. I want my family to be there, like my closest family, like my mama and daddy, sister and her kids. I want good music, good food."

As for the food, “Well, I'm from Louisiana, so maybe a little bit of, like, a Cajun flare. My fiancé likes a good steak. So, it might just be a mixture.”