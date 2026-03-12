Luke Bryan to Release New Radio Single ‘Country and She Knows It’ on March 27

Luke Bryan is keeping the momentum going with the announcement of a new radio single. An ad in the weekly edition of Country Aircheck confirms "Country and She Knows It" will arrive March 27. The full-page ad features a photo of Bryan reclining on a sofa, dressed in camo pants, boots, and a jean jacket, drink in hand, with a guitar just slightly out of frame. The ad signals the next chapter in Bryan’s steady stream of music releases in 2026.

Fans have already gotten a quick preview of the upcoming track through a short social media clip showing Bryan inside a recording studio listening to the song as it plays, building more anticipation for new music from the longtime hitmaker.

The new single follows "Word on the Street," released Feb. 20, which inspired the name of Bryan's current tour. Bryan is also climbing the country charts with "Ride, Ride, Ride," his collaboration with George Birge, which is nearing the top 30.