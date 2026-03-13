Hardy Code Word Contest!

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win your way into one of the most talked-about shows of the summer. We’re sending listeners to see HARDY live at the Xfinity Center on June 26, and the only way to score tickets is by listening closely.

Welcome to the Country 102.5 Code Word Contest. Throughout the weekday, we’ll drop a special code word on the air, and when you hear it, that’s your cue to move fast.

Winning tickets means locking in a summer concert night that fans across New England are excited about. From the moment you realize you’ve won, the plans start forming—texting a friend to let them know they’re coming with you, picking out the perfect pre-show meetup spot, and counting down the days until the lights go down and the crowd gets loud.

HARDY has built a reputation for delivering high-energy performances that fans talk about long after the final song. When thousands of fans gather at the Xfinity Center and the first guitar hits, the energy across the amphitheater is instant. Every chorus turns into a massive singalong, and the connection between the crowd and the stage makes the whole night feel electric.

Here’s how to play:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p on Country 102.5

on Country 102.5 When you hear the special code word , head to the contest page

, head to the contest page Enter the code word within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win One lucky listener will score a pair of tickets to see HARDY live

Why fans are excited for this show:

HARDY is known for blending powerful songwriting with high-energy live performances

His shows regularly turn into full-crowd singalongs

The Xfinity Center is one of New England’s top summer concert venues

It’s the perfect setting for a night out with friends and live music

Make sure your radio stays locked on Country 102.5 — Boston’s Hottest Country so you don’t miss the code word.

When you hear it, act quickly and enter it on the page for your chance to win.

Listen To Win.