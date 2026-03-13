Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Release First Duet in Acoustic Fireside Performance

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, debuted their first-ever duet, "Easier Gone," with an intimate Fireside Sessions acoustic performance on March 11, ahead of the April 24 release of his 20-track studio album, Songs About Us.

The two were very candid about why it took them so long to jump into a duet: they were waiting for the perfect song to record, with Aldean piping in to clarify, "I just feel like sometimes when husbands and wives do things, it can be cool or not." Luckily, this project passed the stamp of approval, and since its Jan. 8 release, Aldean revealed, "this video was the first time we ever did this thing live."

Written by Charles Kelley, Josh Kerr, Dave Haywood, and Jimmy Robbins, "Easier Gone" appears as track 11 on Songs About Us and offers a deeper look into the emotional breadth of the forthcoming record. The Fireside Sessions video features a cozy fireplace and rustic truck setting that frame the pair's vocal blend, with Brittany's contributions holding their own alongside Jason's decorated country career, which includes more than 30 No. 1 singles.

The March 11 session followed a live chat with the couple about how the duet came together. Since the song's Jan. 8 release, the album rollout has also included "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," which features Brittany in a retro, '70s-inspired video, along with "What's A Little Heartache" and a cover of "Dust on the Bottle" featuring David Lee Murphy.