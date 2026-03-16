John Baumann Plans 2026 Tour Following Fall Release of ‘Guy on a Rock’ Album

John Baumann has just released a highly intimate 11-song album titled Guy On A Rock. This album, produced by Brian Douglas Phillips, addresses many issues common to everyday life.

Baumann's fifth studio album was developed over nine months, beginning in October 2024; however, most of the songs were written after recording began, and several were inspired by specific events in Baumann's life that year. He believes the album represents a major evolution as a songwriter and that he has made greater use of storytelling and a more universal perspective.

The album's title and through-line draw on Carl Sagan's concept of humanity as a "pale blue dot" — the idea that all people share the same rock spinning through space. That philosophical lens shapes the record from start to finish, tracing personal moments from celebration to loss while returning to a larger theme of what connects us all.

The string-heavy "T-U-L-S-A" came about as a love letter to Oklahoma City after Baumann sold out the Mercury Lounge there in 2024, while "That's What Friends Are For" reflects on the storied friendship between songwriting legends Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt.

Rolling Stone highlighted Baumann's work ahead of a 2026 promotional run that includes an April 22 show at Chief's on Broadway in Nashville, a signal of his expanding reach beyond the Texas scene where he has built his career over 14 years.

Baumann's song "Gulf Moon" was cut by Kenny Chesney for 2018's Songs for the Saints, and he has become a favorite co-writer of Randy Rogers. He is also a member of the Texas music supergroup The Panhandlers, alongside Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, and William Clark Green.