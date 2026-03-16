This Day in Country History: March 16

March 16 saw milestone tours like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Australia show and Kelsea Ballerini's free show for Dierks Bentley's bar and restaurant opening. In addition, on March 16, Billboard removed a No. 1 hit from the charts, and stars came out to perform for a Kris Kristofferson tribute on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones for March 16 included:

2010: At the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, Luke Bryan was announced as the Top New Solo Vocalist, Gloriana as the Top New Vocal Group, and Joey + Rory were announced as the Top New Vocal Duo.

At the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, Luke Bryan was announced as the Top New Solo Vocalist, Gloriana as the Top New Vocal Group, and Joey + Rory were announced as the Top New Vocal Duo. 2012: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed for the first time in Australia, playing at the Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed for the first time in Australia, playing at the Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia. 2017: Kelsea Ballerini performed a free show for the grand opening of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar and restaurant in Gilbert, Arizona. As of 2026, Whiskey Row is a thriving establishment that locals and visitors alike enjoy for food, music, and socialization.

Cultural Milestones

Fans of Kenny Chesney had fun at his epic No Shoes No Nation Tour starting on March 16.

2013: Kenny Chesney opened his milestone No Shoes No Nation Tour at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This tour hit 50 cities with 17 stadium stops, and Eric Church was an opener for this epic tour. Additional guests included the Eli Young Band, Zac Brown Band, and Kacey Musgraves.

Kenny Chesney opened his milestone No Shoes No Nation Tour at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This tour hit 50 cities with 17 stadium stops, and Eric Church was an opener for this epic tour. Additional guests included the Eli Young Band, Zac Brown Band, and Kacey Musgraves. 2016: Country music stars performed a tribute to Kris Kristofferson at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Legends like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, and Hank Williams Jr. performed as a homage to the "Me and Bobby McGee" songwriter.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Tim McGraw and Scotty McCreery had notable events on March 16.

2013: Tim McGraw headed overseas to headline the O2 Arena in London, England. This was part of the UK's C2C: Country to Country tour with supporting acts Vince Gill, Little Big Town, and Kristian Bush.

Tim McGraw headed overseas to headline the O2 Arena in London, England. This was part of the UK's C2C: Country to Country tour with supporting acts Vince Gill, Little Big Town, and Kristian Bush. 2018: Scotty McCreery's fourth studio album, Seasons Change, was released via Triple Tigers Records. Top songs from this hit album included "Five More Minutes" and "In Between."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry often presents challenges and sees changes, including these March 16 events:

2019: The rapper Lil Nas X's country/rap (trap) song "Old Town Road" was No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and all-genre Hot 100 charts, as well as the Hot Country Songs chart for the week of March 16. However, after review, Billboard determined the song was not eligible for a country song and removed it from the Hot Country Songs chart.

The rapper Lil Nas X's country/rap (trap) song "Old Town Road" was No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and all-genre Hot 100 charts, as well as the Hot Country Songs chart for the week of March 16. However, after review, Billboard determined the song was not eligible for a country song and removed it from the Hot Country Songs chart. 2020: Dierks Bentley had to shut down his Nashville Whiskey Row due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bentley pledged $1,000 to each employee during the closure.

Dierks Bentley had to shut down his Nashville Whiskey Row due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bentley pledged $1,000 to each employee during the closure. 2021: The "A Good Run of Bad Luck" singer Clint Black launched his new brand of coffee, Clint Black Cowboy Coffee.