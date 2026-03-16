Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to be part of one of the most talked-about shows coming to Boston this fall. You could win a pair of tickets to see Gavin Adcock live on November 5 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The event is called Win Gavin Adcock Tickets!, and entering is quick and easy. Just submit your information using the form below for your chance to win.

Gavin Adcock has quickly become one of the most exciting rising names in the genre. His music connects with fans through honest lyrics, powerful vocals, and performances that feel real from the first song to the final moment of the night. Seeing him live is an entirely different experience than streaming the songs—you feel the crowd react, the energy build, and the excitement grow with every track.

Winning tickets means the night is already set. You and a friend are heading to one of Boston’s best concert venues with thousands of fans who know the music and are ready for a great show. The lights go down, the band kicks in, and the entire room locks into the moment together. It’s the kind of atmosphere that makes live concerts unforgettable.

MGM Music Hall at Fenway has quickly become one of the city’s premier spots for live music. The sound, the lighting, and the packed crowd all add to the experience, creating the perfect setting for a high-energy performance.

For fans of live music, it’s more than just a concert. It’s the excitement of winning, texting your friend the good news, planning the night out, and counting down the days until you’re standing in the crowd when the show starts.

Country 102.5 wants to send you there.

If your name gets selected, you’ll be heading to Gavin Adcock live in Boston on November 5 for a night filled with great music and an incredible live atmosphere.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of it.

Register To Win Below.