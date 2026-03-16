Win Hank Williams Jr Tickets!

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win your way into one of the most anticipated live shows of the season. You could score a pair of tickets to see Hank Williams Jr. live at BankNH Pavilion.

A night at BankNH Pavilion is always something special. Surrounded by the scenic setting of New Hampshire and thousands of fans ready for a great show, the atmosphere builds the moment people start filling into the venue. Conversations turn into cheers when the lights dim and the band kicks into the first song. When Hank Williams Jr. takes the stage, the crowd instantly locks in.

For decades, Hank Williams Jr. has delivered performances that feel powerful and authentic. His catalog is packed with songs that fans know by heart, and hearing them performed live alongside a full band creates the kind of concert experience that stays with you long after the night ends. The energy of the crowd, the sound of the guitars echoing across the venue, and the excitement of thousands of voices singing along all combine into a memorable night out.

Winning tickets means the plans are already set. One minute you’re entering the contest, and the next you’re texting a friend to tell them you’ve got tickets. Then it’s all about counting down the days until you’re heading up to Gilford for a concert surrounded by fans who are just as excited as you are.

BankNH Pavilion has become one of New England’s favorite summer concert destinations. With its outdoor setting, great acoustics, and enthusiastic crowds, it’s the perfect place to see an artist with the kind of legacy Hank Williams Jr. brings to the stage.

Country 102.5 wants to send you there for the experience.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the night.

Register To Win Below.