Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Young to Open Sports Bar in Nashville’s Midtown Later This Year

Chris Young is bringing his hit song to life with a new Nashville venue. Young has announced Famous Friends, a sports bar set to open in Midtown Nashville near Demonbreun…

Jennifer Eggleston
Chris Young performs at the 2024 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert on July 04, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

Chris Young is bringing his hit song to life with a new Nashville venue. Young has announced Famous Friends, a sports bar set to open in Midtown Nashville near Demonbreun Street, positioning it away from the crowded Lower Broadway strip where many other celebrity bars have taken root. No opening date has been confirmed, but the bar already has official pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok where fans can follow its progress.

"I'm very excited for Famous Friends to be open in Nashville! I have been working on this as a passion project for a while now," Young tells Billboard. "A sports bar that will be Nashville famous for a reason. Something completely different where you can bring all your friends for a great time!”

The venue takes its name from Young's 2021 collaboration with Kane Brown, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and was named the chart's top single of that year. The song earned nominations for single, musical event, and music video of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Young rose to national attention in 2006 after winning season four of the reality singing competition Nashville Star, launching a career that has produced 14 No. 1 singles on the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.

His latest musical chapter finds him with a new label home. Young signed with Black River Entertainment in December 2024, and "I Didn't Come Here to Leave" serves as his debut for the label. The album's lead single, "'Til the Last One Dies," has climbed to the top 25 and stands as one of the more personal entries in a catalog built on country craftsmanship.

Famous Friends joins a growing list of artist-owned venues reshaping Nashville's Midtown entertainment corridor. Riley Green's Duck Blind is also among the Midtown newcomers as the Lower Broadway neighborhood grows increasingly crowded with nightclubs.

Chris YoungKane Brown
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicElla Langley Ties with Taylor Swift on Billboard 100Yvette Dela Cruz
Megan Moroney performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals at UBS Arena
MusicMegan Moroney’s ‘Wedding Dress’ Has Gone Viral on TikTokYvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson attends a special screening of "Reminders Of Him" presented by Universal Pictures
MusicLainey Wilson Reflects on Film Debut in Coleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ Movie AdaptationYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect