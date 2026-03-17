Chris Young to Open Sports Bar in Nashville’s Midtown Later This Year

Chris Young is bringing his hit song to life with a new Nashville venue. Young has announced Famous Friends, a sports bar set to open in Midtown Nashville near Demonbreun Street, positioning it away from the crowded Lower Broadway strip where many other celebrity bars have taken root. No opening date has been confirmed, but the bar already has official pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok where fans can follow its progress.

"I'm very excited for Famous Friends to be open in Nashville! I have been working on this as a passion project for a while now," Young tells Billboard. "A sports bar that will be Nashville famous for a reason. Something completely different where you can bring all your friends for a great time!”

The venue takes its name from Young's 2021 collaboration with Kane Brown, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and was named the chart's top single of that year. The song earned nominations for single, musical event, and music video of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Young rose to national attention in 2006 after winning season four of the reality singing competition Nashville Star, launching a career that has produced 14 No. 1 singles on the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.

His latest musical chapter finds him with a new label home. Young signed with Black River Entertainment in December 2024, and "I Didn't Come Here to Leave" serves as his debut for the label. The album's lead single, "'Til the Last One Dies," has climbed to the top 25 and stands as one of the more personal entries in a catalog built on country craftsmanship.