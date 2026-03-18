Kelly Clarkson Performs Tanya Tucker Cover at Rodeo Houston in March

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to a country legend on March 14 at Rodeo Houston, delivering a standout cover of Tanya Tucker's "It's a Little Too Late" and reminding audiences why her vocal range remains in a class of its own.

Written by Roger Murrah and Pat Terry, the song was released in January 1993 as the second single from Tucker's 1992 album Can't Run from Yourself. It climbed to No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, held out of the top spot by George Strait's "Heartland." The track centers on late-night longing and the painful recognition that it's too late to make amends with a former lover — themes Tucker delivered with the raw, commanding energy that defined her country legacy.

Clarkson, a girl from Fort Worth, wore the Texas-style jumpsuit with a big, flared leg as her tribute to Tucker's lasting impact on country music. Clarkson personified the essence of Tucker's original song with an abrasive attitude; her vocal talents also added depth by incorporating horns and fiddle.

The cover drew immediate comparisons to some of Clarkson's most celebrated Kellyoke moments on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she has tackled country staples including "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain." Many in the sold-out crowd called it one of the best country covers they had ever heard.

Fans praised the performance across social media, with many dubbing Clarkson a powerhouse who can tackle any genre. "She is a Queen. She can sing it all. The show was awesome," one fan wrote.