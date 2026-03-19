Jelly Roll Code Word Contest!

Country 102.5 is giving you a chance to win your way into one of the most in-demand shows of the summer. You could score a pair of tickets to see Jelly Roll live at BankNH Pavilion on June 21st—and all it takes is being ready when the code word hits.

This is more than just a concert. Jelly Roll’s live shows bring a real connection between the artist and the crowd, with songs that hit on a personal level and performances that keep the energy strong from start to finish. When the music starts, the entire venue gets pulled in—fans singing along, reacting to every moment, and creating an atmosphere that feels shared across the entire crowd.

Winning your way in makes it even better. It starts with hearing the code word at the right time, quickly entering it, and waiting to see if you’re heading to the show. Once you get that win, the rest falls into place—texting your concert partner, planning the trip, and counting down to a night that’s all about live music and a great crowd.

Here’s how to get in:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p on Country 102.5

on Country 102.5 When you hear the special code word , head to the contest page

, head to the contest page Enter it within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win Winners receive a pair of tickets to see Jelly Roll live

BankNH Pavilion is one of New England’s favorite spots for summer shows, with an open-air setting and a crowd that brings energy from the first song through the encore. It’s the kind of place where every performance feels like an event.

If you’re looking for a night that combines strong live music, a packed venue, and a crowd that’s fully into it, this is your chance to be there.

Listen To Win all week on Country 102.5.