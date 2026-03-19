Luke Combs on a Country Artist Headlining the Super Bowl: ’One of Us is Ready’

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has given us some truly iconic moments over the years. All these artists absolutely owned the stage and delivered iconic and memorable performances.

However, one genre has been noticeably underrepresented: country. But if Luke Combs had a say in it, he would have changed that fact yesterday.

'One of Us is Ready'

In recent years, country music has been represented at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but not headlining the halftime show, only appearing to sing the National Anthem, with Reba McEntire being the latest country artist to sing it in 2024.

Combs was asked in a recent interview if he’d been requested to perform for the halftime show. He said, “No, never have. How does that even happen? I don’t even really know.”

Combs admits he doesn’t really know why there are no country artists taking up the stage of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “I don’t really know why that is. It’s not up to me. I think the people would love it. That’s no pitch for me, I think it’s just a pitch for country music in general, you know? Whether it’s Garth (Brooks) or Morgan Wallen or whoever it is, like, somebody deserves to be up there doing the thing.”

He added, “We’re all waiting…make the call. One of us is ready.” When asked if he will be up to the challenge, his answer is immediate, “Hell yeah, I would do it. I would do it right now.”

Maybe 2027?

Country artists have already been making their talents known outside the genre. Ella Langley’s mega hit “Choosin’ Texas” is enjoying its third non-concurrent week at the No. 1 spot of the all-genre Billboard 100. Megan Moroney’s latest album, Cloud 9, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200, and Lainey Wilson just made her film debut.