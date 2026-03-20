Bluefield Singer Makenzie Phipps Drops New Track Following National TV Appearance

Bluefield, Virginia, native Makenzie Phipps is releasing her new single, "Whiskey Kills The Time," the closing track on her Pick Your Poison EP, following a standout run on Season 28 of NBC's The Voice and a wave of hometown honors.

The song, co-written with longtime collaborator Shane Begley, with Phipps contributing the bridge, uses classic country storytelling to explore heartbreak and memory as a narrator turns to whiskey to cope with a breakup.

"When I went into the studio and recorded it, I had continued, months after putting out more and more songs about alcohol, and decided it might be time to turn to new topics to write about. So I hadn't released it yet for that reason, but I just couldn't keep letting it sit to the side. That's why I decided to let this song be the one that wraps up my 'alcohol-themed' songs with the Pick Your Poison EP. I'm very excited to see what people think of it," Phipps shared.

Phipps built a national following ahead of her Voice appearance through powerful vocals and viral performances, including renditions of "Amazing Grace" and "I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You" that together have earned nearly 4 million views. She landed the final spot on Team Snoop Dogg during the Season 28 blind auditions, performing Lainey Wilson's "4X4XU," before being eliminated in the Battle Rounds. The experience left a lasting mark. "My time on the show showed me that I am capable of so much and that I truly am confident in who I am as an artist. I've had a more positive and determined mindset since being off the show with my music journey, and I can't wait to continue seeing what comes along the way in the future."

The city of Bluefield has taken notice. Phipps recently received the Key to the Town, the Outstanding Citizen Award, and a proclamation declaring Dec. 6 as Makenzie Phipps Day. "Makenzie has carried the name of Bluefield with grace, humility, and excellence," said Donnie Linkous, mayor of Bluefield. "We are thrilled to recognize her achievements and to thank her for being a true role model for our region. Declaring December 6th as 'Makenzie Phipps Day' is a well-deserved tribute to her impact and to the joy she brings to all who hear her sing."