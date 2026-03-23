This Day in Country History: March 23

On March 23, spring highlights for the country music industry included an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, nominations for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, and several significant performances. Country music is what it is today partly due to the contributions and cultural recognition of legendary artists, as well as the impact of newer performers.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant milestones for March 23 included:

2012: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened its exhibit, The Bakersfield Sound: Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and California Country. These two legends helped create the Bakersfield Sound of country music, established during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened its exhibit, The Bakersfield Sound: Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and California Country. These two legends helped create the Bakersfield Sound of country music, established during the Great Depression of the 1930s. 2016: Nominations for the ACM Awards included Chris Stapleton for New Male Artist of the Year, Kelsea Ballerini for New Female Artist of the Year, and Old Dominion for New Duo/Group of the Year. Jason Aldean was nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

From a record added to the National Recording Registry to a charity event, these were cultural milestones for March 23:

2016: Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress selects 25 songs across all genres with a cultural impact to add to the registry.

Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress selects 25 songs across all genres with a cultural impact to add to the registry. 2019: Reba McEntire hosted Celebrity Friday Fight Night at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Proceeds from this event went to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and the Barrow Neurological Institute.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Highlights of performances and record certifications for March 23 included:

2006: Kenny Chesney played the Nutter Center in Daytona, Ohio. In addition to Chesney, fans were treated to performances by Dierks Bentley and Sugarland.

Kenny Chesney played the Nutter Center in Daytona, Ohio. In addition to Chesney, fans were treated to performances by Dierks Bentley and Sugarland. 2010: Blake Shelton's "She Wouldn't Be Gone" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This song received a Platinum certification on September 10, 2021.

Blake Shelton's "She Wouldn't Be Gone" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This song received a Platinum certification on September 10, 2021. 2023: Blake Shelton performed at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Carley Pearce and Jackson Dean opened for Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Shelton sang favorites like "God's Country" and "Sangria."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Challenges for the country music industry on March 23 included:

2012: Kix Brooks was scheduled to perform at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, when he had to cancel due to a busted vocal cord. His buddy and singing partner, Ronnie Dunn, took to the stage to cover for Brooks.

Kix Brooks was scheduled to perform at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, when he had to cancel due to a busted vocal cord. His buddy and singing partner, Ronnie Dunn, took to the stage to cover for Brooks. 2020: Tanya Tucker announced she was rescheduling several of her spring tours due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was part of Tucker's CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.

Tanya Tucker announced she was rescheduling several of her spring tours due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was part of Tucker's CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. 2021: Session and Lone Justice drummer Don Heffington died at the age of 70. This cross-genre drummer played with the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, and Jackson Browne. Music producers across Los Angeles, California, used Heffington as their go-to drummer.