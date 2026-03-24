Ashley McBryde Announces New Album ‘Wild’

Ashley McBryde is undeniably one of the most talented songwriters in country music. Now, she's stepping into her “wild” era. The Grammy-winning artist has announced her fifth studio album, Wild, following her 2023 album, The Devil I Know.

Ashley McBryde in Her ‘Wild’ Era

The “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” singer posted on her Instagram account the artwork of her upcoming album. She wrote in the caption, “Sometimes going with your gut is the scariest thing you can do… and the most necessary. This record felt like building a tree fort from some pieces we’d been needing to put to good use, and some building materials I had to go scout out and look for. And piece by piece, trusting it would all hold together in the end. I’m so ready for y’all to hear it.”

She added that the name and spirit of the album is “Wild.” The record that embodies “The fear, the chaos, the hard truths, and the little kid in me who always kept dreaming big.”

Scheduled to drop on May 8, she also uploaded the album’s official trailer.

‘Wild’ Track List

The full track list for Wild has yet to be officially announced, but the album is expected to feature 11 tracks, with four singles already revealed.