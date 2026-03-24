Jackson Dean Releases ‘Hey Mississippi’ Music Video With Fiancée Shannon Miscoll

Jackson Dean has released "Hey Mississippi," the latest single from his forthcoming third studio album, Magnolia Sage, due April 24 on Big Machine Records. A new music video for the track is out now, co-starring Dean's fiancée, Shannon Miscoll, who also appears in his recent "Wildfire" video. The couple got engaged in January.

"Hey Mississippi" captures the rush of instant attraction through a hazy, lovestruck lens, telling the story of a chance encounter that leaves a lasting impression. The song fits squarely in the Magnolia half of the record, which deals with the Southeast and the East Coast, with Dean infatuated with a girl from the Magnolia State.

Written by Dean alongside producer Luke Dick and songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, the track helped shape the album's dual identity. "I threw the title out and [producer] Luke [Dick] sang the first line, then I sang, 'Mississippi, hey,'" Jackson says. "I thought about nursery rhymes like 'Ten Tiny Turtles' and 'Frère Jacques' that my mom used to sing to us — the repetition and alliteration. I loved the simplicity and wanted to replicate that with this song."

Magnolia Sage is built around two contrasting thematic worlds. Magnolia looks to the Southeast and the East Coast for inspiration, with warm basslines and subtle R&B influences that create an experience of intimacy, ease, and emotional connection and warmth. Sage represents the energy of the West and its vast, limitless landscapes; this artist offers an authentic and rough view through the lens of travel and exploration.

Previously released singles "Be Your Man," "Over and Over," and "Make a Liar" set the stage for the album's dual narrative, with "Wildfire" joining as a new single ahead of the April 24 release. Magnolia Sage marks Dean's third studio album, following his debut, Greenbroke, and On the Back of My Dreams.