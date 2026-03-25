Score Tickets To Bruins VS Stars

The Bruins are hitting the ice at the TD Garden on Tuesday (3/31) when they take on the Dallas Stars and Country 102.5 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action!

Want to be there for an epic night of hockey?! Well Ben has your way in! Listen Monday (3/30) afternoon in the 4pm hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #25 to 888-819-1025 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

The Boston Bruins will be back on Causeway Street Tuesday night for Women in Sports Night presented by Rapid7 as they face off against the Dallas Stars at 7PM.

Select tickets are still available to purchase, visit bostonbruins.com/tickets to lock in your spot and get down to Causeway Street for all the action!