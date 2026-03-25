Thomas Rhett Records ‘Georgia On My Mind’ Cover for ESPN’s 2026 Masters Campaign

Each winter, ESPN runs a promotional campaign featuring "Georgia On My Mind" to tease the Masters Tournament. This year, the network tapped Diamond-certified superstar Thomas Rhett, a Georgia-born artist. Born in Valdosta, he created the seventh rendition of the classic track that has become synonymous with the tradition-rich tournament. Previous artists to record the annual cover include India Arie, Chloe x Halle, Charles Kelley, Leon Bridges, Kane Brown, and Noah Kahan.

"Recording 'Georgia On My Mind' was a pretty surreal moment for me," he says. "Being from Georgia, sports and music are both just in my blood. Obviously, nobody can touch the original, but it meant a lot to me to be asked to honor both the song and tradition of the Masters."

Written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell and immortalized by Ray Charles in 1960, the song has become an annual Masters tradition. A behind-the-scenes ESPN clip captures Rhett in the studio with his band and producer Julian Bunetta, aiming for a restrained, durable rendition of the classic.

"This is one of those things that I want to look back at when I'm like 70 and feel like I did it in a very classic way," Thomas Rhett says in the behind-the-scenes look. "When you do a song like this, I think the first thought in your brain is 'Don't mess it up.'"

"Timeless is what really what I'm shooting here for," he says. "As long as this song has been in my brain, it has meant 'Go Dawgs,' and it's April in Augusta." He even has his favorite go-to meal at the golf tourney: "I'm just such a fan of the pimento cheese sandwich at the Masters," he says, saluting the southern treat.

For the 19th year, ESPN will present live telecasts of the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. The ESPN app offers fans a multiview, synchronized two-screen viewing experience, with integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy, and betting odds available on mobile and connected TV devices. Bundling options include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN.

Rhett has accumulated 24 No. 1s and 16 billion streams, along with eight ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, and five GRAMMY Award nominations. His latest project, About a Woman (Deluxe), spans 25 tracks and features collaborations with Blake Shelton, Jordan Davis, Teddy Swims, Lanie Gardner, and Tucker Wetmore.