Summer plans just got easier. Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ty Myers at BankNH Pavilion in Guildford, NH on June 12. The contest is called Win Ty Myers Tickets! and it’s your opportunity to lock in a live show that’s guaranteed to be worth the drive.

There’s nothing better than finding out you’ve won concert tickets. Suddenly, your calendar looks a lot more exciting. You’re texting the friend who’s always down for a show, planning the ride up, and deciding where to stop along the way. June nights in New Hampshire, windows down, playlist on, and a crowd ready for live country hits — it’s the kind of energy that sets the tone for the whole summer. 🎶

When you win, you skip the stress of searching for seats or debating prices. You just show up and enjoy it. Grab a drink, find your spot, and settle in as the music kicks off. The buzz in the crowd builds, the lights come up, and suddenly you’re surrounded by fans singing along. It’s laid-back, high-energy, and exactly what a night out with friends should feel like. 🙌

Country 102.5 is Boston’s go-to for top country hits, and this is your chance to experience one of the artists you hear on the station live. Whether you’re a regular at summer concerts or just looking for an excuse to get out, this is an easy win. No complicated steps, no hoops to jump through — just a quick entry and you’re in the running.

Someone is going to score these tickets, plan the road trip, and be part of a great June night. It could be you and your concert partner, heading north, soaking in the atmosphere, and making a memory you’ll talk about long after the final song. 🌅

Don’t wait. Register To Win Below.