Concert Craze Code Word Contest!

This week, Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see a different incredible artist every day! From classic stars to chart-topping favorites, each weekday brings a new opportunity to celebrate live music, share the excitement with a friend, and make memories that last long after the last song ends.

Here’s how it works: listen to WROR weekdays at approximately 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. for the special code word. When you hear it, you have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win. Every day is a new artist, a new chance, and a new celebration waiting for you.

The lineup for the week includes:

Monday: Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi Tuesday: Gavin Adcock

Gavin Adcock Wednesday: Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan Thursday: Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel Friday: Jason Aldean

Winning isn’t just about tickets—it’s about the full experience. Imagine walking into the venue, feeling the energy pulse through the crowd, singing along with thousands of fellow fans, and sharing those moments with someone special. Each pair of tickets brings the music to life and turns a regular day into an unforgettable one.

Why you’ll want to enter:

Daily chances to win a pair of tickets to top-tier shows

Hear the code word multiple times throughout the day—more chances, more excitement

Share the experience with a friend and make it a memory worth celebrating

Tickets are on-sale at LiveNation.com if you don’t want to wait

This is your moment to turn weekdays into live music adventures. All it takes is tuning in, catching the code word, and entering it within 20 minutes. Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of live music, celebrate with a friend, and make every day this week feel like a night out on the town.