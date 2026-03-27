Grand Ole Opry Marks 100 Years With Performance at Carnegie Hall

The Grand Ole Opry marked its fourth headlining appearance at Carnegie Hall on March 20, delivering a one-night-only performance as part of Carnegie Hall's "United in Sound: America at 250" festival. The event featured Opry members Kelsea Ballerini, Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent, and Henry Cho, alongside special guests Wyatt Flores and The War and Treaty.

The Carnegie Hall show is part of the Opry's 100th anniversary celebrations, tying the institution's century of influence in country music to the nation's 250th birthday. The "United in Sound" festival spans more than 35 concerts at Carnegie Hall from January through July 2026, featuring jazz, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop, country, bluegrass, classical, Broadway, film music, and more.

The show opened with Vincent and McCreery trading verses on "Blue Moon of Kentucky," Vincent channeling Bill Monroe's bluegrass style and McCreery channeling Elvis Presley, and closed with a full-cast performance of "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," long considered the Opry's unofficial theme.

The Opry's Carnegie Hall history dates to 1947, when Ernest Tubb and the Grand Ole Opry Stars played a sold-out show featuring Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys, Minnie Pearl, Red Foley, Eddy Arnold, and The Carter Sisters with Mother Maybelle Carter. A 1961 return performance benefited the Musicians' Aid Society and was headlined by Patsy Cline in her first and only Carnegie Hall appearance. The Opry's 2005 show, marking its 80th anniversary, featured Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

The Carnegie Hall performance follows Opry 100: A Live Celebration, a three-hour NBC special that aired March 19, 2025, from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The broadcast featured nearly 50 official Opry members, including Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Blake Shelton. Tickets for upcoming Opry 100 events are available through Ticketmaster.