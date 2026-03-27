Kayley Green is in Her Rebrand Era and Figuring Out Where She’s Going

Some country fans might know Kayley Green for her debut single, “Live Fast Die Pretty,” or for her performance with Keith Urban singing “We Were Us.” Patrons of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row are more familiar with Green, who performs during the weekend. In a recent interview, the South Carolina native admits she is in her “rebrand era”, where she wants to be recognized more as a singer and a songwriter.

'Figuring Out Exactly Where I’m Going'

When asked where she is in her career now, Green reveals she’s in her rebrand era and just trying to figure things out. She added that since she’s spent most of her life singing other artists’ songs and “was kind of throwing darts and figuring out what worked and who I was and everything else, I think this era is just really me honing in and figuring out exactly where I’m going,” especially since she’s grown so much as a songwriter.

Green added, “I was writing songs before, but it was like, I was so busy, and all my friends that I was writing with were also so busy. So, it was like once in a blue moon that we would sit down and write.”

She considers songwriting as the biggest area of growth for her after getting to experience the songwriting world and learning all the components of a great song.

Teasing Songs on Social Media

Green has been teasing two original songs on social media, “Wedding Gown” and “Little Bit Lonely.” She shared how excited she is for fans to hear the songs. “I think ‘Little Bit Lonely’ is really honest. I am in a single season of my life, and it’s been awesome, don’t get me wrong, but I also love love, and I want to find that person, and I think that there is somebody for everyone out there.”

As for “Wedding Gown”, which people might think is the kind of song you’d play when you walk down the aisle, Green said, “I think it’s so fun. I think the sounds on the demo are like fresh and fun, and there’s a flute in the demo. It’s crazy, but it’s fun, and it’s easygoing, and it just feels like an exciting place for me to kind of chase.”