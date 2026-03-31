Brandon Lake and Lainey Wilson to Release Gospel-Country Collaboration on Good Friday

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning contemporary Christian music artist Brandon Lake is set to release "The Jesus I Know Now," a new collaboration with GRAMMY-winning country star Lainey Wilson, on April 3, Good Friday. The track was co-written by Lake and Wilson alongside Nashville songwriters Luke Laird and Emily Weisband. The release marks Lake's latest country crossover move, following recent collaborations with Bailey Zimmerman on "Just Believe," released March 13, and prior duets with Cody Johnson, Gabby Barrett, and Jelly Roll.

Lake shares, "She is the realest deal. She was telling me her story, and she mentioned something, she goes, 'You know, the Jesus I know now isn't really like the Jesus I grew up being taught about.'"

In his speech, Lake underlines what an honor it's been to work with Wilson: "God's been opening doors…and I believe every one of them is for the purpose of sharing the Gospel and reaching more people with truth. So grateful to collaborate with an amazing, Godly woman, @laineywilson. There's something powerful about Kingdom collaboration. My friend @johncmaxwell said it best: 'Stay in the church, but NEVER stop moving toward the lost.' This song is for anyone who's ever had the wrong picture of Jesus. He's full of grace, AND He's especially fond of the misfits. 'The Jesus I Know Now,' praying it meets you right where you are this Good Friday."