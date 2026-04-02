Who wants FREE money? Because thousands of dollars are up for grabs all week long.

Your chance at $1,000 starts with just listening to Country 102.5. It’s easy: tune in weekday mornings at 8am with the Andie Summers Show, then listen again at 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm for the Country Cash keyword.

When you hear the keyword, enter it right here on Country1025.com, on the Country 102.5 app, or text it to 45911 by :25 past the hour for your shot to win $1,000 instantly.

More listening means more chances to win—so keep it locked on Country 102.5 and get ready to cash in.

Here’s How To Play:

Starting Monday, April 6th listen weekdays at 8:00am, 10:00am, 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm for the contest keyword.

When you hear it, you’ll have 25 past the hour to submit the keyword. You can enter it above in the entry box which will appear above during the contest window, text 45911 , or enter it on the Country 102.5 App.

, or enter it on the Country 102.5 App. One nationwide winner wins $1,000 every time!

So download that app, bookmark the website, or save the text number in your phone and get ready to win Country Cash on Country 102.5!!