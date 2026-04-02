Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits Collection Makes Vinyl Debut in May
Universal Music Enterprises will release Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits on vinyl for the first time on May 22, expanding the original 2008 two-CD collection into a three-LP set. The…
Universal Music Enterprises will release Toby Keith's 35 Biggest Hits on vinyl for the first time on May 22, expanding the original 2008 two-CD collection into a three-LP set. The release is timed to Memorial Day, which marks the peak of Keith's annual streaming season. Last July alone, his music reached an audience of more than 2 billion, and a 2024 streaming surge pushed the RIAA-platinum-certified 35 Biggest Hits to No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200. The collection has spent 276 weeks on the Top 200, including five weeks in the Top 10.
The three-LP set spans Keith's career from his debut No. 1 single "Should've Been a Cowboy" (1993) through the 2006 chart-topper "A Little Too Late," featuring 34 previously recorded tracks and the newly cut "She's a Hottie." Highlights include "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Love This Bar," "American Soldier," "Beer for My Horses," and the five-times-platinum "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."
Over his career, Keith amassed 42 top 10 singles, 33 No. 1 hits, and more than 44 million albums sold across 21 studio releases. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024. Known for blending humor, patriotism, and storytelling, Keith became one of country music's most commanding voices. He died Feb. 5, 2024, at age 62, following a battle with stomach cancer.
Keith's home state of Oklahoma has continued to honor his memory. House Concurrent Resolution 1019, adopted by both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature in February, names a planned central Oklahoma turnpike corridor the Toby Keith Expressway. Keith, born in Clinton and raised in Moore, will also receive the Special Director's Award at the 65th annual Western Heritage Awards on April 11 in Oklahoma City, presented by the National Cowboy Museum's board in recognition of exceptional contributions to preserving the spirit of the American West.
April also brings additional Keith milestones: a Dolby Atmos remix of his third studio album, Blue Moon, released April 10 ahead of its 30th anniversary, and his 11th album, White Trash With Money, marks 20 years. Fans can preorder the 35 Biggest Hits three-LP set now via Universal Music Enterprises' UDiscover Music store.