Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits Collection Makes Vinyl Debut in May

Universal Music Enterprises will release Toby Keith's 35 Biggest Hits on vinyl for the first time on May 22, expanding the original 2008 two-CD collection into a three-LP set. The release is timed to Memorial Day, which marks the peak of Keith's annual streaming season. Last July alone, his music reached an audience of more than 2 billion, and a 2024 streaming surge pushed the RIAA-platinum-certified 35 Biggest Hits to No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200. The collection has spent 276 weeks on the Top 200, including five weeks in the Top 10.

Over his career, Keith amassed 42 top 10 singles, 33 No. 1 hits, and more than 44 million albums sold across 21 studio releases. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024. Known for blending humor, patriotism, and storytelling, Keith became one of country music's most commanding voices. He died Feb. 5, 2024, at age 62, following a battle with stomach cancer.

Keith's home state of Oklahoma has continued to honor his memory. House Concurrent Resolution 1019, adopted by both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature in February, names a planned central Oklahoma turnpike corridor the Toby Keith Expressway. Keith, born in Clinton and raised in Moore, will also receive the Special Director's Award at the 65th annual Western Heritage Awards on April 11 in Oklahoma City, presented by the National Cowboy Museum's board in recognition of exceptional contributions to preserving the spirit of the American West.