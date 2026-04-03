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The Band Perry Signs With Borchetta Entertainment Group for Management

Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Borchetta Entertainment Group (BEG), has announced the signing of The Band Perry to BEG’s newly launched management division. The GRAMMY Award-winning act, now comprised…

Jennifer Eggleston
Max McNown and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry perform at the Ryman Auditorium on April 01, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Borchetta Entertainment Group (BEG), has announced the signing of The Band Perry to BEG's newly launched management division. The GRAMMY Award-winning act, now comprised of Kimberly Perry and husband Johnny Costello, joins BEG alongside manager Shelby Marvel, who also joins the company as part of the deal. Marvel, formerly of Make Wake Artists, brings fellow artists Trey Pendley and Kendell Marvel to the BEG roster as well.

"Kimberly and I have had so many incredible successes in the past, and as we've both entered this new season, we're finding we're more aligned than ever," says Borchetta. "She is one of the greatest live frontwomen of all time, and her musical vision has never been clearer. This is going to be a beautiful era for The Band Perry."

"There are very few people who truly see your vision and fight for it the way Scott has always fought for mine," adds Perry. "Being apart for a moment only made it clearer how rare that kind of belief is. I'm obsessed with building this second chapter with him. I'm incredibly proud of everything we've built so far and wildly excited about everything we're about to."

"Partnering with Scott Borchetta and Borchetta Entertainment Group comes down to shared values — believing in artists, doing the work, and building something that lasts," says Marvel. "Stepping into Season 2 of The Band Perry with someone who's been in their corner since day one makes it that much more meaningful. I'm proud to also bring Trey Pendley and Kendell Marvel into what we're building together."

The Band Perry remains signed to Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment and released "Psychological" on Feb. 13, the duo's first new music in nine years. The single, produced by GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award winner Dann Huff, marked the official launch of what the group calls Season 2.

The band is currently on the Psycho Rodeo Tour, playing theaters, fairs, and casinos across the U.S. and Canada, with confirmed dates in Florida, Texas, California, Indiana, Oregon, and Montreal, Quebec, among others.

BEG's management division launched earlier this year with Carly Pearce as its first client, signaling a broader push by Borchetta into artist management following his departure from HYBE America and the relaunch of the Big Machine brand.

Kimberly PerryThe Band Perry
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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