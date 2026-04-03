Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to Win Max McNown Tickets! One lucky winner will score a pair of tickets to see Max McNown live at Roadrunner in Boston on August 1. If you’ve been looking for a summer show to add to your calendar, this is one worth going after.

There’s something different about catching an artist like Max McNown in a venue like Roadrunner. It’s close enough to feel connected to the music, loud enough to bring real energy, and packed with fans who know every word. Winning means you’re already set for the night — no scrambling for tickets, no last-minute plans, just counting down to a show that’s all about great songs and a strong crowd.

You and a friend could be heading into Boston, grabbing dinner beforehand, and making your way to the venue as the excitement builds outside. Once the doors open, the room fills quickly and the anticipation starts to take over. When the lights drop and the first notes hit, the entire place locks in. It’s the kind of night where everyone is singing along, phones are up for the favorite songs, and the energy keeps building from start to finish. 🎶

Winning also means having something to look forward to right in the middle of summer. It’s an easy plan — pick who you’re bringing, figure out the ride, and get ready for a night that feels like a break from the usual routine. Whether it’s a night out with friends or a spontaneous midweek celebration, this is the kind of experience that sticks with you long after the last song.

Country 102.5 is making it simple to get in on the action. No complicated steps, just your chance to be in the room on August 1 when Max McNown takes the stage.

Register To Win Below for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Max McNown live at Roadrunner. 🎟️