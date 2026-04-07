Carrie Underwood to Perform Two Grand Ole Opry Shows Before CMA Fest
Carrie Underwood will headline two Grand Ole Opry shows on Tuesday, June 2, in the days leading up to CMA Fest, which runs June 4-7 in Nashville. Avery Anna is…
Carrie Underwood will headline two Grand Ole Opry shows on Tuesday, June 2, in the days leading up to CMA Fest, which runs June 4-7 in Nashville. Avery Anna is confirmed to join Underwood for both sets.
Fans unable to attend can catch a re-airing of Underwood's recent Opry performance the following Saturday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook, YouTube, and Circle Country. Old Dominion and Bailey Zimmerman are also featured on that broadcast.
The Opry will host a Salute the Troops night on May 19, featuring Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, The War and Treaty, and the 100th US Army Band. The evening reflects the Opry's enduring role as a central gathering place for country music fans and artists throughout the pre-festival season.
Tickets and a full calendar of upcoming Grand Ole Opry shows are available at Opry.com.