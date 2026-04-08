Brandon Lake Praises Collaborator Jelly Roll: ‘Trying to Use His Entire Life to do Good’

Jelly Roll found not just a collaborator in Brandon Lake, but also a friend who will have his back. Following recent criticism surrounding Roll’s public persona and comments, particularly his Grammy Awards speech, his “Hard Fought Hallelujah” collaborator Lake stepped in, not just to defend him, but to reframe the conversation entirely.

Brandon Lake on Jelly Roll: “Trying to Use His Entire Life to do Good”

Jelly Roll won his first Grammy during the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards. In fact, he won in all three categories that he was nominated for: Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, the latter was his collaboration with Lake.

However, instead of celebrating his monumental wins, the Tennessee native was met with backlash because of what he said and didn’t say during his acceptance speech.

In a recent interview, Lake was asked what he thought of the backlash. He said, “I’ll say as somebody that knows him a little bit more than the person who’s just waiting for his sticky statement, I think that’s the problem, is that people are looking for a statement and not looking at our lives.”

He added, “Jelly Roll isn’t perfect, just like I’m not perfect. But Jelly Roll is trying to use his entire life to advance the kingdom, to do good, to love people. And I know he’s doing that, like, he’s loved by this community…not just because of the songs he’s written, but because of the things that he’s done."

Actions Speak Louder than Words