Looking for a September plan that’s easy to say yes to? Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sam Barber at Leader Bank Pavilion on September 19. The contest is called Win Sam Barber Tickets! and entering takes just a moment. Drop in your information and you’re officially in the running.

Winning means your night is instantly set. You’re texting a friend, figuring out the timing, and getting excited for a live show right on the water. Leader Bank Pavilion in September brings that perfect mix of cool air, city views, and a crowd ready for a great night of music. It’s the kind of setting where the energy builds naturally — people arriving early, grabbing drinks, and settling in as the sun starts to dip behind the skyline. 🌆

When the music starts, everything else fades out. You’re surrounded by fans who know the songs, the sound carries across the harbor, and the atmosphere feels relaxed but electric at the same time. Winning these tickets means skipping the stress of buying seats and going straight to enjoying the night. No last-minute planning, no second-guessing — just show up, find your spot, and take it all in. 🎶

Country 102.5 is all about bringing Boston’s country fans closer to the shows they want to see, and this is one of those opportunities that’s too easy to pass up. Whether you’re making it a casual night out, a post-work meetup, or a full evening in the city, this concert fits right in. It’s live music, great views, and a chance to share the experience with someone who’s just as excited as you are. 🙌

Someone is going to win, lock in their plans for September 19, and count down the days. It could be you and your concert partner, heading to the waterfront and making a night out of it.