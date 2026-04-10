Lauren Alaina’s Duet ‘All My Exes’ Becomes Her Biggest Radio Hit Since 2021

Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew are turning heads with their new duet "All My Exes," currently Alaina's biggest hit on the radio since 2021's "Getting Over Him" with Jon Pardi.

Written by Alaina alongside Ben Johnson, Whitney Phillips, and Jimmy Gutch and produced by Joey Moi with co-production by Jacob Durrett, the pop-tinged track draws directly from Alaina's own past. The song's central lyrical hook — "I ain't saying that you're right about me / I'm just sayin' all my exes would agree" — anchors what Alaina calls her spin on a classic breakup trope.

"I wrote 'All My Exes' about a relationship I had that was, let's just say, not my best relationship. And we were fighting down on Broadway, actually. Everybody's had a fight down on Broadway, right? If you've been to Nashville, you have," shared Lauren Alaina.

She added, "I basically wrote this song about things that he was, like, yelling at me and saying about me. And I was like, 'Well, you know, I've heard this before. I'm not saying you're right, but you are not the first to say this to me.' It's the classic, 'it's not you, it's me' song."

The song set a personal streaming record for Alaina in its first week and claimed the No. 1 spot on the country radio add board for two consecutive weeks, making it the second time in 2025 that a single achieved that distinction.

The collaboration came together through an unconventional path. Alaina and husband Cam Arnold became friends with Matthew when both singers were opening acts on Jason Aldean's 2024 Highway Desperado Tour. Arnold reached out to Matthew directly with the track, openly lobbying for a collaboration. "So Cameron A&R'd the record, basically," Alaina said with a laugh.