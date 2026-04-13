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Cody Johnson is Brandon Lake’s Surprise Guest at Texas Show

Brandon Lake’s fans were in for a surprise when the “Just Like Heaven” singer brought in a surprise guest at his Texas show. Before his performance of “When a Cowboy…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Brandon Lake and Cody Johnson at the red carpet
Photos by Neilson Barnard/Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Brandon Lake’s fans were in for a surprise when the “Just Like Heaven” singer brought in a surprise guest at his Texas show. Before his performance of “When a Cowboy Prays,” Lake calls on Cody Johnson to the stage and performs their collaboration live, much to the delight of fans and concertgoers.  

Brandon Lake’s Memorable Texas Stop for His King of Hearts Tour  

Lake is currently headlining his King of Hearts Tour, and his sold-out Texas stop at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is one for the books when Johnson shared the stage with Lake to sing the fan-favorite track.  

Their version was dropped earlier this year when fans “broke the internet” requesting the collaboration. When Lake reached out to Johnson, he quickly agreed, “I immediately said yes. I’m a huge fan.”  

What the Track is About  

Brandon Lake, Cody Johnson - When A Cowboy Prays (with Cody Johnson Official Studio Video)

Lake and Johnson sing about the hardworking man’s essentials that he asks for in prayer, like “A little bread for today/ A little water, little shade.” And how the world becomes different when a cowboy prays: “When a cowboy prays/ It’s a whisper and a rumble/ And it’s as strong as it is humble/ This old world just ain’t the same/ When a cowboy prays.”  

Lake posted on his Instagram account Johnson’s surprise appearance and captioned it with, “I told y’all! You never know who might show up next at the King of Hearts Tour,” enticing future concertgoers with more surprise guests.

Fans flocked to the comment section to request more appearances for Johnson or for Lake to invite Jelly Roll, his collaborator for the Grammy-Award winning “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” or Lainey Wilson, his latest duet partner for “The Jesus I Know Now.”   

Brandon LakeCody Johnson
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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