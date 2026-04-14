Alan Jackson Ends Touring Career After 40 Years in Country Music

Alan Jackson shared that he would bring his touring career to a close on May 17 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, surprising the sellout crowd when he announced the end of his time on the road.

"Y'all may have heard that I'm winding down," the country music legend told the crowd. "In fact, this is my last road show we're doing."

"I will say, this is my last road show out here, but we are planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer," he said. "Just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that's in Nashville, Tennessee. Music City. I got to do my last one there. This is the last one out on the road for me. It's been a long, sweet ride."

"It started 40 years ago this September," he said. "My wife and I drove to Nashville with an old U-Haul trailer chasing the dream, and it has been a crazy ride. Lived the American Dream for sure, and I'm so blessed, and thank y'all so much for all of your support, coming to the shows."

"I just want to say thanks to y'all once again," he said. "Y'all have been a wonderful crowd here tonight. I can't think of a better way to end my touring career out here with y'all. Wonderful crowd. God bless you. Appreciate you. Maybe I'll see y'all again one day."

Jackson publicly revealed in 2021 that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that has affected his balance and mobility on stage. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide since debuting in 1987.

The finale — Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale — is set for June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack are among the performers, with additional GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning artists to be announced.